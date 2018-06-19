Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates New Jetty in Maxixe

Maputo — Maxixe (Mozambique), 18 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday inaugurated a new jetty in the city of Maxixe, in the southern province of Inhambane, repalcing one that was destroyed by cyclone Dineo in February 2017.

The jetty is vital for the ferry service across the Bay of Inhambane between Maxixe and Inhambane city. Although a temporary jetty, made of local materials, was hastily erected after the cyclone, the two large ferry boats, owned by the company Transmaritima, that usually carry passengers between the two cities cannot moor at it. These two boats, the "Magaluti" and the "Baia de Inhambane" have been paralysed since the cyclone, and so passengers have depended on small, unsafe vessels to make the crossing.

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita laid the first stone for the reconstruction of the jetty in February this year. The reconstruction cost 36.8 million meticais (about 614,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates), financed by the Japanese government. The contractor was the Portuguese company Teixeira Duarte.

A similar jetty is under construction on the other side of the bay in Inhambane city. The new jetties will allow the large ferries to resume crossings, in addition to the 28 small boats that people have been relying on to make the crossing since the cyclone.

Night crossings, suspended in the wake of the cyclone, can now resume. This will come as a great relief to students and workers, who live in one of the cities but study or work in the other. At night, they have to take the overland route between Maxixe and Inhambane, which is lengthy, expensive and time-consuming.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi called on users to treat the new jetty with care, and also the Transmaritima ferries, the interior of which has been fully rehabilitated.

"The problem of the jetty has been solved", said Nyusi. "Now we have a better jetty than the previous one".

Attentions now must switch to the bridge over the Save river, which is a key link in Mozambique's north-south highway (EN1) and marks the boundary between Inhambane and Sofala provinces. Nyusi recognised that the bridge is in a critical condition, and requires urgent intervention.

At a subsequent rally in Maxixe, Nyusi stressed that the demobilisation of the armed force of the rebel movement Renamo, and the reintegration into society of its members, is "irreversible", and should take place within the spirit of the consensus he had reached with Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama, before the latter's death on 3 May.

Nyusi revealed that the last time he had met with Dhlakama at his bush headquarters in the central district of Gorongosa, the Renamo fighters there assured him that they were ready to abandon the bush, once all the demobilisation procedures had been agreed.

"They also want peace", he said. "They want to leave the bush. They want to live freely".