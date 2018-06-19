18 June 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Terrorists Burn Down 44 Houses

Photo: HRW
Aisha, a resident of Naunde, said that on June 5, she woke up at 2 a.m. hearing gunshots and people screaming.

Maputo — The terrorist group, known locally as "Al Shabaab", last Thursday attacked the village of Ibu, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where they burnt down 44 houses, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The houses destroyed were all traditional huts, covered with thatch. The attackers also stole food from some informal stalls.

But there were no reports of any casualties, largely because the residents of Ibu have taken to leaving their houses and sleeping in the bush at night.

The islamist insurgency began on 5 October last year, with attacks on police facilities in the district of Mocimboa da Praia. In recent weeks, the focus of attacks has switched away from Mocimboa da Praia to Macomia, and the adjacent district of Quissanga.

On the night of 4-5 May, a terrorist group left the Macomia village of Naene a smoking ruin, killing seven people and destroying 164 houses. Two nights later, another seven people were murdered, and 210 houses set on fire in Namuluco village, in Quissanga.

