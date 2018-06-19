East Africa: Rhino Horn From Beira Seized in Hong Kong

London — Authorities in Hong Kong on Sunday seized 3.1 kilos of rhinoceros horn at the city's airport.

According to local reports, the horn was found in the luggage of a man who had flown from the central Mozambican city of Beira via Johannesburg and Doha.

This was the second seizure of rhino horn at the airport this month. On 6 June 5.9 kilos of horn were confiscated from a traveller on a flight from Johannesburg.

Hong Kong has strict laws covering the import of animal parts from endangered species without a licence, with penalties of up to ten years in prison and 10 million Hong Kong dollars (about 1.3 million US dollars) in fines.