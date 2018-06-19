Mozambique: Anadarko Reaches LNG Deal With Tokyo Gas and Centrica

Maputo — The Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has announced that the Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd., has signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Gas) and Centrica LNG Company Ltd. (Centrica) for the long-term supply of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd. Is owned by Anadarko and its partners in the consortium which is working to extract and process natural gas from Offshore Area One of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Centrica is the parent company of British Gas, while Tokyo Gas is the main supplier of natural gas to Tokyo and several other Japanese cities.

An Anadarko release said "the co-purchasing off-take agreement calls for the delivered ex-ship supply of 2.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the start-up of production until the early 2040s".

"Tokyo Gas and Centrica have a strong global reputation in the industry, and we are delighted they have made this commitment to the Mozambique LNG project," said Mitch Ingram, Anadarko Executive Vice President, International, Deepwater and Exploration.

"At 2.6 MTPA, this HOA represents a significant portion of the marketing off-take target we have set for our Final Investment Decision, and it further reinforces our previous updates on the project, which have stated our focus now is on converting these non-binding commitments into fully termed Sale and Purchase Agreements. Importantly, this HOA brings together the Anadarko-led Mozambique LNG project and two additional prestigious customers, and it is closely aligned with the Japanese government's desire for a competitively priced and flexible long-term supply of LNG to enhance the nation's energy security".

"This off-take arrangement takes full advantage of Mozambique's favorable central location, which enables Mozambique LNG to supply customers in both the European and Asian-Pacific markets," added Ingram. "The innovative co-purchasing arrangement provides flexibility to assist both customers in proactively managing demand fluctuations in their own home markets."

Anadarko is the operator of Rovuma Basin Offshore Area 1 with a 26.5-percent working interest. Its partners are Mozambique's National Hydrocarbon Company, ENH. (15 per cent), the Japanese company Mitsui (20 percent), the Indian companies ONGC Videsh Ltd., Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited and BPRL Ventures Mozambique (with 10 per cent each), and PTTEP of Thailand (8.5 percent).

The Anadarko-led consortium plans to build two natural gas liquefaction plans (known as "trains") on the Afungi Peninsula, in Palma district with total capacity to produce 12.88 million tonnes a year of LNG. The two plants will support the development of the Golfinho/Atum gas fields that are located entirely within Area One.

There is as yet no firm date for Anadarko's Final Investment Decision, and hence for the start of LNG production on the Afungi Peninsula.