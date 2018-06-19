Mozambique: Nyusi Orders Training Sessions for Local Officials

Maputo — Maxixe (Mozambique), 18 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi told reporters on Sunday that he has recommended that the government of the southern province of Inhambane should organise specific training session for heads of localities, heads of administrative posts and district officials in order to guarantee that they can do their jobs properly.

Speaking at a press conference in the city of Maxixe after a four day working visit to the province, Nyusi said he had noticed that local officials gave information that contradicted figures in the report from the provincial government.

He had held meetings with local officials in Massinga and Homoine districts where he had invited them to give information about each sector of activity. "These were very important meetings for us to know to what extent we are growing", said the President.

The meeting in Homoine, which the press attended, showed that several officials were quite unable to answer Nyusi's questions, and did not know basic data about their areas, such as the number of pupils enrolled in the schools.

"In the localities and the administrative posts, we have to organise specific training oriented to the mission of each official, and then we shall study the case of each locality, and each administrative post, so that they can master the indicators", he said.

The objective of this work, Nyusi explained, is to ensure that "everybody advances at the same speed and the same pace. It's from the indicators that problems are identified so that we can advance to solutions bearing in mind the availability of resources".

"This is educational work for all heads of administrative posts and localities", he said. It would not be restricted to Inhambane, but would cover the entire country.