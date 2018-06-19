Namibia: Double Killer Acquitted Due to Mental Illness

A man who during a psychotic episode bludgeoned his mother and baby daughter to death at a village in northern Namibia was found not guilty on two counts of murder and two other charges in the Oshakati High Court last week, but will continue to be detained until the President authorises his release.

Acting judge Johanna Salionga pronounced Joel Metumo Michael not guilty on two charges of murder, a count of ill-treatment or torture of an animal, and a count of malicious damage to property after a state psychiatrist who evaluated Michael's mental condition reported to the court that he was suffering from a mental defect at the time he committed the crimes he was charged with.

Because of the mental defect he had at that time, Michael was not able to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions at that stage, Dr Hilen Ndjaba also reported to the court.

Michael killed his mother, Suama Kanime (58), and his eight-month-old daughter, Suama Magano Michael, at Onambango, a village in the Ondangwa district, on 9 December 2015. He was 24 years old when he committed the murders by bludgeoning his mother and daughter to death with an iron digging tool.

The double murder took place after Michael returned to his mother's home from a hospital, where he had been taken earlier that day because of strange and violent behaviour.

It was reported at the time that Michael had beaten and kicked a dog to death at his mother's house, and also demolished a shack belonging to his sister, before he was taken to a hospital for medical observation. He was reportedly given medicine and sent home, where he again became violent and launched a deadly attack on his mother and daughter.

Michael admitted at the start of his trial last week that he killed his mother, his daughter and a dog and damaged property belonging to his sister on 9 December 2015. However, he denied guilt on all four charges, stating that he was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time, and was not criminally responsible for his conduct.

Based on Michael's admissions of responsibility and evidence given by six witnesses during his trial, acting judge Salionga said she was satisfied that it had been proven that Michael committed the acts in question. However, she also found that at the time he committed the acts he was not able to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and to act in accordance with such an appreciation.

She found him not guilty on the four charges, and ordered that he should be detained in a mental hospital or correctional facility until the President authorises his release.

State advocate Taodago Gaweseb prosecuted. Michael was represented by legal aid lawyer Godfrey Bondai.