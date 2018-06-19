President Mnangagwa should be voted into power to allow him time to complete his economic turnaround projects, chief among them eradication of economic sanctions, as the country drives towards re-engagement, Zanu-PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said this while addressing party supporters in Redcliff on Sunday, at a rally meant to drum up support for National Assembly candidate Cde July Moyo.

She said President Mnangagwa was a tried and tested cadre with unquestionable background and was capable of turning around the fortunes of the country if given time.

"His biggest challenge will be to remove sanctions that were imposed on us by Western countries," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri. "That is why you see that when he took over, he rushed to Davos, which was the first step towards the re-engagement process.

"So, let us give him time to complete the task he had already started."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the re-opening of Ziscosteel was no longer "bar talk", as plans were already underway and if all goes according to plan the company will be fully operational in the next two months.

"As you know, the previous Government has been making promises it did not fulfil, but I tell you that if we elect President Mnangagwa, in two months' time the company will be running again," she said.

"Everything has been put in place now for the re-opening of the company, as well as that of Sable Chemicals."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said President Mnangagwa was no stranger who needed introduction, but a cadre who was tried and tested.

"President Mnangagwa sacrificed a lot for the country, including being chastised in public by the former First Lady, but he never uttered a word," she said.

"He is a simple man with rich liberation war credentials, someone we can trust to turn around the economy of the country. He is an epitome of humility and handwork as can be witnessed by what he has achieved in the mere six months that he has been in power so far," she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri challenged the electorate to vote wisely, saying all eyes were on the Midlands province.

"Everyone is looking up to Midlands as it is the place where economic development -- ED -- hails from," she said. "So you have to lead by example and win resoundingly."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said politicians were nothing without the electorate, hence the need to build trust and confidence between the two parties.

"We are nothing without you the electorate, our relationship is like that of fish and water, you are the water and we the fish cannot survive without you," she said.

She challenged aspiring candidates to dump the business as usual approach and campaign vigorously.

"It is no longer time to sleep for you candidates, but we do not want people who just talk and do not act," Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"We want people who act and do less of talking. I challenge every candidate here to campaign through actions."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged the supporters to vote for Cde Moyo whom she described as a man of action.

"So far he has managed to drill more than 20 boreholes in about 12 districts and donated cement for construction of classroom blocks in various schools," she said.

"He is a man of action who talks less and deserves your vote."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged youths and party supporters to shun violence prior to the election, emulating President Mnangagwa, who is in the process of engaging opposition party leaders.