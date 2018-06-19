DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is excited by the prospects of facing traditional rivals Highlanders tomorrow in a curtain-raiser to the exhibition match between the World Class Legends and their Zimbabwean counterparts at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, who are the organisers of the event, picked the country's biggest teams in order to draw numbers to the giant stadium where supporters will also enjoy free entrance.

The event has also faced huge competition from the on-going FIFA World Cup with fans having to choose tomorrow whether to watch the match between Morocco and Mexico or go to the giant stadium.

Mutasa, who returned to the Glamour Boys bench last week, said they are preparing for the match and hope to use the opportunity to have a further look at his team.

"We have welcomed the challenge and I think it will be good for us to maximise on the opportunity on the basis that we have experienced breakdowns and changes in personnel during the first half of the season.

"So, it's an element of coming together as a family so that we establish that strong bond again and it's always good playing against a team such as Highlanders.

"This match will also give us the opportunity to look closely at some of the players we have, whether we have the right kind of personnel or not.

"The window is opening soon, we will need to sit down as a team to see areas that need beefing up," said Mutasa.

Organisers yesterday said they have set aside a "good package" for the team that wins the curtain-raisers match expected to kick off at 1pm.

ZTA chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, said the Legends were also ready to feature in the exhibition match, which is meant to market the country as a tourist and investment destination under the Government policy of "Zimbabwe is open for business."

A team of former football stars, who include Fernando Morientes, Gianluca Zambrotta, Francesco Coco, Patrick Kluivert, Julio Baptista and Edmilson has since arrived in the country and have toured some of the country's resorts like Victoria Falls.

"This is an event to honour the vision of the President. We are clear on this, that those football legends should help us market our country abroad as a tourist destination and a good place for investment.

"Since it is a Zimbabwe open for business match, we have also scrapped gate charges. We want many people to come and support the cause.

"I am also sure the local legends are ready. They have been organising themselves and what I can confirm is that we have finalised their budgets. We have also set apart some package for the curtain-raisers," said Kaseke.

The event is expected to be broadcast by Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid televisions and also on their social media platforms with a projected audience of one billion combined.