Zimbabwe: Saruchera Believes

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera says his team is on the right track despite a goalless draw against a determined Banket United in the Runyararo Service Stations Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at the weekend.

Saruchera is one of the most experienced coaches in the league.

The army side are now tied with Golden Valley and Beta XI on 28 points.

"We are not worried about how the other teams are performing but we are focusing on our games," said Saruchera.

"We need to win our next game and make sure we remain in the race.

"There is so much competition and I believe the guys are doing well and we only need to improve on our execution.

"Goals are hard to come by and I think once we manage that we will start to talk of the championship."

Northern Region Results

Cranborne Bullets 0, Banket United 0; Golden Valley 0, PAM United 0; DZ Evangel 2, Chinhoyi Stars 2; Beta XI 1, Al Buraak 1; Harare City Cubs 1, Herentals U-20 1; ZRP FC 2, Blue Swallows 0; Blue Jets 4, Karoi United 0; Mushowani Stars 2, Trojan Stars 1; Ngezi U-19 0, Chegutu Pirates 1.

Eastern Region Results

Mwenezana 0, Prime Rangers 2; United Lions 1, Surrey Abattoirs 1; Gutu Mpandawana 1, Msvingo Pirates 3; Renco Mine 1, Buffaloes 0; Bikita Minerals 2, Tenax 1; Melfort 1, Manica Diamonds 3; Masvingo United 0, Zero One One 0; Green Fuels 0, Gaza Gunners 0.

Central Region Results

Black Eagles 1, FC Platinum U-18 0; Ivan Hoe Mine 3, Blanket Mine 0, ZPC Munyati 0, Tongogara 0; Telone 0, Vumbachikwe 1; Sheasham 0, Whawha 2.