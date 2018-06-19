19 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mangoma Blasts Chamisa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Freeman Razemba

Coalition for Democrats (Code) presidential candidate Mr Elton Mangoma has blasted MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying he is unfit to lead the country as he failed to bring development to Kuwadzana East where he has been a legislator for years.

Addressing Code supporters at a rally at Waterfalls Community Hall over the weekend, Mr Mangoma also took a dig at Mr Chamisa's academic achievements, accusing him of cutting corners.

"Both Zanu-PF and MDC have failed to solve the problems being faced in the country," he said. "Only Code has the key to solve all these problems and we should work as a team to help solve them. Look at Chamisa, he was Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana constituency for 15 years, but there was no development.

"When you have failed in Kuwadzana, what more about the country? Now, he calls himself an advocate. Let me tell you one thing, Chamisa did not go straight to the University of Zimbabwe. He went to Harare Polytechnic and not straight through to the UZ. He is not educated. He went to adult education."

Mr Mangoma said if elected he was going to eradicate corruption.

Among the guest speakers were Dr Simba Makoni of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn party.

Zimbabwe

UK Embassy Exposes MDC Alliance Lies

The United Kingdom embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday exposed lies by the MDC Alliance that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.