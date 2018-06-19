Zimbabwe: Mangoma Blasts Chamisa

Coalition for Democrats (Code) presidential candidate Mr Elton Mangoma has blasted MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, saying he is unfit to lead the country as he failed to bring development to Kuwadzana East where he has been a legislator for years.

Addressing Code supporters at a rally at Waterfalls Community Hall over the weekend, Mr Mangoma also took a dig at Mr Chamisa's academic achievements, accusing him of cutting corners.

"Both Zanu-PF and MDC have failed to solve the problems being faced in the country," he said. "Only Code has the key to solve all these problems and we should work as a team to help solve them. Look at Chamisa, he was Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana constituency for 15 years, but there was no development.

"When you have failed in Kuwadzana, what more about the country? Now, he calls himself an advocate. Let me tell you one thing, Chamisa did not go straight to the University of Zimbabwe. He went to Harare Polytechnic and not straight through to the UZ. He is not educated. He went to adult education."

Mr Mangoma said if elected he was going to eradicate corruption.

Among the guest speakers were Dr Simba Makoni of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn party.