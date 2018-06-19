Kenya: Somalia's Al-Shabaab Claims Wajir Attack in Which 8 Died

Somalia-based terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, has claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack in Bojigaras, Wajir County that left eight security officers dead after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED).

The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group claimed they killed 15 security officers and injured 23 others.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, an American firm that tracks online activity of white supremacists and jihadist organisations, the Al-Shabaab group released a video of multiples attacks in Kenya on Monday for propaganda purposes to "honour slain fighters who include an unidentified Briton killed fighting alongside them."

ATTACK

After the police Land Cruiser hit the IED on Sunday, the attackers who were hiding nearby ambushed the security officers.

Among those who died in the fierce firefight that ensued were five Administration Police (AP) officers and three National Police Service reservists.

According to police reports, the slain officers who were based in Kutulo AP camp were on a routine patrol before their vehicle was blown up on Kutulo-Bojigaras road around 2.30 pm.

WEAPONS STOLEN

The militants are reported to have made way with eight assault rifles and hundreds of bullets belonging to the slain officers before fleeing towards the Somalia border.

The response teams which arrived at the scene later found one survivor who had been critically injured but he died while being rushed to hospital.

Seven of the slain officers hailed from Wajir County and were buried on Monday while the eighth body was flown out of the county to his family for burial.

Apart from the Sunday attack, the militant group has been blamed for various attacks in the Northeastern region, including the recent attack in Liboi earlier this month that left five officers dead.

Al-Shabaab fighters have also been blamed for the February attack at Qarsa that left three people dead, including two teachers.

The National Police had earlier issued an alert on a possible attack in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera County during the just-ended Ramadhan period.

Several leaders from the Northeastern have condemned the attack as they appealed for the change in tact in the fight against terror.