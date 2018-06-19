Angola: President João Lourenço Briefed On DRC

Luanda — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday received information on the progress of the electoral process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of next December 23rd general elections.

Presidente João Lourenço (à dir.) recebe ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros da RDC, Léonard She Okitundu.

This was told to journalists by the DRC Foreign Minister, Léonard She Okitundu, after a meeting in Luanda with the Angolan statesman.

We are in a process and we want the elections to take place on 23 December, said the special envoy of DRC President Joseph Kabila.

Léonard She Okitundu informed the Commission that, on 24 July, the nominations for the legislative and presidential elections will begin.

We feel the need to inform President João Lourenço, as Head of State of a friendly country, and as President of the Southern African Development Community's Political Cooperation, Defense and Security (SADC).

SADC is a subregional organization of which Angola and DRC, neighboring countries, are members.

For the Head of Angolan diplomacy, Manuel Augusto, who accompanied the Congolese counterpart at the audience with President João Lourenço, it is in Angola's interest that the elections in the neighboring country take place without any constraints.

The elections were initially marked for December 31, 2017, but it was rescheduled for December 23, 2018, prompting the opposition to demand the departure of President Joseph Kabila.

At least 599 political parties are registered to run for the presidential elections in the DRC.