Malawi: Senior Kachindamoto Urges Salima Chiefs to Fight Child Marriages

Salima — Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza has called on all chiefs in the country to join hands in the fight against child marriages and other cultural practices that are hindering access to education for girls.

Kachindamoto made the call on Friday at her Headquarters when she hosted 10 Traditional Authorities from Salima on an exchange visit.

"When it comes to ending child marriages and other traditional practices which are preventing girls to get educated, there is no link as important as chiefs. As custodians of culture, we have the power to influence our subjects to take out those bad practices," Kachindamoto said.

The chief further pointed out that if all Traditional leaders in the country talk the same language on girls' education, the platform will change quickly and there will be no place for traditional practices that force young girls into early marriages.

"In Dedza, we have a solid Chiefs' Council, which is promoting girl education through the use of uniform by-laws and continuous sharing of good practices," said Kachindamoto.

The Chief also reminded the visiting Chiefs that job description of a chiefs is to keep subjects in a safe and secure environment that upholds the rights of all people including children.

"If a chief leads a village where rights of children are impinged, then that chief is a failure and is not fit to lead. We need chiefs that will protect the rights of children and the rest of the people," said Kachindamoto.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting chiefs, Senior Chief Kalonga said that they want to make Salima a place free from child marriages in order to reduce school drop outs especially for girls.

"Salima has by-laws on education which needs to be harmonized so that they speak one language," Kalonga said.

The visit is one of the activities under the United Nations Joint-Program on Girls Education (UN-JPGE) which is being implemented jointly between the Malawi Government and three UN Agencies of UNICEF, World Food Program and UNFPA, with funding from government of Norway.

UN-JPGE is being implemented in selected education zones in three districts of Mangochi, Dedza and Salima.