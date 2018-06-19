17 June 2018

Malawi: Zomba City Prepares for Independence Celebrations

By Arthur Mvuta

Zomba — Zomba City Council will spend about MK17million for this year's Independence Celebrations which will be held at Gymkhana Club grounds on July 5.

The city's celebrations will be prior to this year's National Independent Celebrations in Mzuzu to mark 54 years of the country's independence from colonial masters.

Zomba City Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dyson Jangiya disclosed this to Malawi News Agency this week saying the city's event will be commemorated by interdenominational prayers, dances, fireworks and street disco.

The CEO added patrons will also be treated to a joint military parade by Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Prison Services.

Zomba City Council has been holding independence celebrations over the years with military parachute displays to spice the independence cerebrations.

"This year we won't have parachute displays," the Chief Executive Officer said it was done to reduce expenses.

Jangiya said the council spent almost MK17million on the 53rd Independence celebrations last year.

In the meantime, the council has put in place entertainment and publicity, parade, prayers and resource mobilization and protocol sub committees to ensure the proposed activities are fulfilled.

