Malawi: Man Gets 14 Years IHL for Incest

Zomba — : Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba recently convicted and sentenced 34-year-old Elliot Chidothi to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour after the court found him guilty of incest.

The court heard that the convict defiled his daughter on May 23 this year at Sani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba.

Prosecutor Sergeant Gerard Chinoko told the court that Chidothi defiled the girl on his way from school when his wife was away attending Village Savings and Loan meeting.

Chidothi's wife discovered that the girl had blood stains on her legs and upon inquiry the girl revealed that her father had defiled her.

Sergeant Chinoko said medical report revealed that the girl was indeed defiled and sustained injuries on her private parts.

"The medical report also revealed that the girl was pregnant," he added while asking the court to give Chidothi a stiffer penalty considering that defilement is a serious case and that defiling a daughter is inhumane.

Chidothi pleaded guilty and asked the court to consider him a fair punishment saying he was a first time offender and had a big family he was looking after.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Paul Chiotcha said Chidothi had committed a serious crime that attracts life sentence.

He therefore found him guilty and sentenced him to a custodial sentence of 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.