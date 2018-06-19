19 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Comedian Eric Omondi Loses Brother

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Eric Omondi/Instagram
Comedian Eric Omondi's brother, Joseph Omondi.
By Sylvania Ambani

Comedian Eric Omondi has lost his elder brother.

Joseph Omondi died hours after being found by his family in an unhealthy condition. He was a drug addict.

Eric, who is brother of fellow comedian Fred Omondi, shared the tragic news on social media saying Joseph died early today at 3am.

"Joseph Onyango Omondi passed on this morning around 3am, barely 12 hours after I found him in Downtown River Road. He was addicted to Cocaine and other substances and was in and out of Rehab for the past 19 years. May God himself take charge. Thanks to everyone who came out yesterday to help," wrote Eric Omondi.

Eric had earlier traced his brother Joseph after getting a tip from a taxi driver.

The comedian left his fans in near-tears on Instagram after narrating the struggles of growing up with a drug addict elder brother.

More on This

Eric Omondi Finds His Lost Drug Addict Brother in CBD Streets

Comedian Eric Omondi on Monday night traced his long lost elder brother in the most unlikely place; in downtown… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.