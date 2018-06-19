19 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: NTV Anchor Jane Ngoiri Warns of Facebook Impersonator Scamming Fans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

NTV Swahili anchor Jane Ngoiri has warned her Facebook fans against fraudsters using her name to ask for money online.

Ms Ngoiri shared a screenshot of a Facebook page opened in her name which has been soliciting for funds from fans. The funds are supposedly meant to support a children's home.

The message shared by the scammers pleads for donations to be sent to the mobile number 0715313862 to buy food and clothes for Caroline Destinya Children's Home.

"Hello Good People, Be aware! A con is using this account and my name to solicit funds from innocent Kenyans. The person is sending this message around. Please Please do not send any money to anyone," warned Jane.

Hello Good People, Be aware! A con is using this account and my name to solicit funds from innocent Kenyans. The person is sending this message around.Please Please do not send any money to anyone. "Am Having A Fundraising Here At Caroline Destinya Childrens Home In Buying Food And Cloths , Send Me Your Donation To 0715313862 JANE NGOIRI." THIS IS FAKE!!!

A post shared by jane ngoiri (@janengoiri14) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:17am PDT

Kenya

U.S.$69 Million Scandal Hits Health Ministry

The taxpayer may have lost close to Sh7 billion in the procurement of 37 CT scanners at an inflated cost of Sh227… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.