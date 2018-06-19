Zimbabwe: Election Campaigns Gather Momentum

Bindura — ZIMBABWE'S presidential election hopefuls have intensified their campaigns ahead of the watershed polls at the end of July.

Election fever has gripped both the urban and rural areas for the first elections held since the ouster of longtime leader, Robert Mugabe, last November.

Incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to address a rally in Bindura, Mashonaland East on Wednesday, was on the weekend spotted queuing alongside ordinary citizens at a fast food outlet buying chicken.

Mnangagwa, who is the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) candidate, shared food with less fortunate while interacting with locals.

His main rival, Nelson Chamisa, of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, was seen posing for photos with Tendai Biti while praying at a nearby bush.

It was the campaign of Mnangagwa that caught citizens' attention, considering his easygoing canvassing for votes compared to the iron-fisted Mugabe.

"During former president Robert Mugabe's era, this fast food outlet and the entire town could have been cordoned," said a bystander, Sharai Simbanegavi.

"Customers buying food here could have been kicked out while soldiers, state security and police blocking the food outlet and vicinity," she said.

A traveler, Philemon Chiutsi, who stopped to buy food at Chegutu, marveled at the sight of Mnangagwa mingling with citizens.

"Mnangagwa displayed rare attitudes that never happened during Mugabe's era. If it was Mugabe, all the people buying food would have been kicked out. Police and soldiers would have been deployed across the city and buses stopped from travelling," Chiutsi said.

Gladys Mushunje, a local teacher, said, "Such rare exhibit of humility by head of state (Mnangagwa) is what the people of Zimbabwe want to see daily. Such dispose allows ordinary citizens to interact with their leaders freely."

Zimbabwe has a history of election violence since attaining independence from Britain in 1980. Mnangagwa has pledged the July 30 polls would be credible, free and fair.