Uganda: Two Dead, 17 Injured in Two Separate Motor Accidents in Western Uganda

One person has died and 17 others seriously hurt in an accident that occurred in Kyankwanzi District last evening.

The accident occurred at Kikonda village along the Hoima-Kampala highway.

A link bus registration number UAL 780L which was travelling from Kampala to Hoima District collided with a Fuso lorry registration number UBB 703E.

According to eye witnesses, the lorry was transporting cows from Hoima to Kampala when the accident happened.

Police say that the lorry driver attempted to dodge a goat that was crossing the road thus colliding with the bus.

"It is alleged that the driver of the Fuso lorry not yet identified was trying to save the goat but lost control, killed the goat and collided with the bus killing one person instantly and injuring several others," the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Mr Nobert Ochom said.

The deceased was identified as Albert Okethi, 33, a resident of Kisenyi village, Buseruka Sub County in Hoima District.

The driver of the bus identified as Asaba Siraj and other victims were admitted to Hoima regional referral hospital for treatment for tteatment.

The Kyankwanzi District police commander SP Adam Kakaire said after the bus colliding with the lorry, the bus veered off the road and hit trees in the roadside garden.

Mr Denis Musinguzi, the President of Kitara football club who was driving behind the bus said the driver struggled to control the bus after it was knocked by a lorry.

Meanwhile, Police in Rubanda are investigating circumstances under which a 28-year-old-man was knocked dead by a speeding vehicle.

Byamukama Anxious, aresident of Rurengyere village Nyaruhanga parish Ikumba Sub County in Rubanda District was knocked off his motorcycle by a speeding vehicle registration number UAY 114 P at Nyaruhanga along Kabale-Kisoro road on Monday evening.