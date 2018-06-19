South Africa: The Race to Pass the Party Funding Bill Not That Far Out of the Starting Blocks

analysis

The race to pass the Political Party Funding Bill has clattered some hurdles in the home straight. Those who value transparency and accountability in political party funding, and who welcomed the National Assembly's passing of the contentious Political Party Funding Bill in March 2018 after a delay of more than a decade, may be in for a disappointment.

The Bill has been sitting in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) since it was sent for concurrence in March, and records show that the NCOP has held only one hearing since then.

The NCOP meeting in June 2018, which heard submissions from National Treasury and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), concluded that there was no way this Bill would be passed into law before the end of the year at the soonest.

This was despite the record-breaking speed with which...