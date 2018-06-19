18 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Johannesburg, Sanco Condemn Road Deaths Allegedly Caused By Drunk JMPD Officer

The City of Johannesburg and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) have condemned road deaths, allegedly caused by a drunk Johannesburg Metro Police Division (JMPD) traffic officer over the weekend.

The off-duty officer allegedly crashed into the rear end of another vehicle, which collided with a minibus taxi and killed three people, including a child, on Sunday.

"We will not tolerate our JMPD officers to be on the wrong side of the law, or allow any unethical conduct," Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety Michael Sun said.

"I want to echo JMPD Chief of Police Mr David Tembe's message - that when one officer does wrong, that officer taints the reputation of the entire JMPD."

Sanco spokesperson Motlalepula Rosho welcomed the immediate suspension of the officer after it was announced by JMPD Chief Davide Tembe.

"No bail should be granted to the suspect. Drunken driving accounts for many fatalities on our public roads and should as such, be harshly dealt with by our courts to end the carnage," she said.

Motlalepula Rosho also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We are saddened and incensed by the incident as we expect the conduct of law enforcement officers to be above reproach, whether they are on or off duty, because they are supposed to be road safety ambassadors," highlighted Rosho.

The unidentified officer is currently detained at Lenasia police station and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

