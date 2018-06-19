South Africa: The Nowhere Land Where Children On the Move Are Someone Else's Problem

analysis

A transit center for migrants who are being sent home from Algeria in Agadez, Niger, on May 10 2018. People who travel, often from West African states, are usually turned into beggars in Algeria, and after arrival at this center in the desert, they are met by local beggars who ask them for money.

Sunbaked Agadez in Niger is an unlikely candidate for a major gateway to Europe and parts beyond for desperate migrants. But that is what it is.

Agadez, Niger - Nothing could be further from the gates of paradise than this scorching, unearthly wasteland stretching out as far as the eye can see and beyond. And yet this is it. Hidden in the ghettos, scattered on the outskirts of this ancient turmeric-coloured city, milling about in centres are hundreds of migrants, stranded, with dashed hopes and unfulfilled dreams.

They're on the move to or from neighbouring nations or beyond. Some, but surprisingly perhaps not most, have an eye on the ultimate prize of making it across the burning sands of the Sahara and on to what is fast becoming the elusive Eldorado - Europe. Many children travelling alone or separated, nursing mothers, newborns, and throngs of young...