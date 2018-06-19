19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Racist' Pretoria Cop to Appear in Court for Allegedly Using the K-Word

A police officer facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling his subordinates the k-word is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) previously said in a statement that complainants in the matter have accused Captain JM Henrico of referring to them by the k-word and of verbal harassment.

"Black police officers at the Pretoria police station have filed various internal and criminal complaints against Captain Henrico for numerous acts of racism against them," LHR said.

The complaints date back to 2016.

LHR added that the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to proceed with a criminal trial in the matter offered hope for the officers and sent a strong message that racism has serious consequences.

"Racism has no place in our post-democratic South Africa, particularly not in the very institutions charged with protecting the rights of all South Africans and being the custodians of the equality clause of our Constitution," LHR attorney Wayne Ncube said.

