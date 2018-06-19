Nigeria: Top APC Senator Threatens to Quit Party

A senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has lamented the inability of leaders of the All Progressive Congress to address the internal crisis rocking the party in the past three years and has threatened to leave.

Many states under the control of the ruling party are embroiled in battles of supremacy amongst its many factions even as the APC prepares for its national convention to elect national leaders.

The senator, who has consistently criticised the policies of his own party said the party has been in prolonged crisis since 2015 and listed states like Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Kogi, Rivers and many others affected.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to head the reconciliation committee that will resolve the internal crises within the party.

Months later, nothing much has been heard from the committee.

Mr Sani was speaking with journalists during the Sallah celebration at his Kaduna residence on Monday.

According to him, the state congresses were held on "a very shaky foundation because there was no reconciliation and peace among agrieved members".

"So, APC stands on the foundation of injustice as it is to its members. It has not treated its members very well, it has failed to live up to its promises and pledges of a transparent internal democracy as a party," he said.

Mr Sani said most of the congresses are "illegitimate, illegal and lack due process".

He alleged that governors "simply removed people who they feel are not loyal to them and brought in loyalists and arranged people to endorse and stamp illegality".

"There was never a congress held in Kaduna and other states, of course, other than the fact that supporters of the government were simply arranged to give it a stamp of approval in the name of affirmation or whatever," he said.

The senator, who has been having a running political conflict with his state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, explained that what APC had always condemned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for in the past for was being practiced by it today.

"So, for people like me we are not going to tolerate or endorse injustices of any kind. We are talking at the national level, still trying to find a solution to the problem, but if a solution is not found within the next few weeks, you would be told of which party we would be going to.

"I can tell you confidently that our goods are now at the departure lounge of the APC and we are leaving the party because we can't tolerate the embarrassment, but we are still giving the party time. It's not me that will do it alone, but all people who felt that the party has not treated them well and there was not an attempt to address the issue," he said.

On whether he believes he can still retain his position if he dumps the ruling party, Mr Sani expressed confidence.

"I have confidence in whatever political party I contest, I am going to win my election. I am very much convinced about this. Since those that vote you into the office are the masses and the masses have since abandoned the bandwagon of people hiding under the cover and pocket of Buhari and re-election."

According to him, the electorate are being sensitised to vote individuals and not political parties.

"We are also telling them to vote candidates based on merit and the ability to deliver. I can confirm to you that we are at the departure lounge and that we are waiting for the train to come and pick us and certainly, we are leaving to the next destination without the fear," he said.

Mr Sani has also confirmed his governorship ambition but said it all depends on validation by political stakeholders in the state.

"I am going to contest for the governorship of Kaduna State, but if my stakeholders insist that I return for (to) the Senate, I am going to contest for the Senate."