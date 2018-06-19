18 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Killed, Dozens Wounded in South Kordofan Inter-Tribal Fighting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abu Jubeiha — Two people were killed and 43 others were injured in clashes between members of the Kenana tribe in South Kordogan's Abu Jubeiha locality on Friday.

firearms and white weapons were used in the villages of El Jangur and Fatatat south Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan since Thursday.

A listener told Radio Dabanga from El Jangour village, south of Abu Jubeiha town, that a tribal feud broke out at El Jangur village south of Abu Jubeiha on Thursday.

"The fighting, with guns and knives, then spread to the villages of Fatatat villages," he reported. "On Friday, two people were killed, and dozens were injured."

The violent conflict continued until police and security forces intervened on Saturday.

"By Sunday, 43 people were being treated in the hospital of Abu Jubeiha, 12 of them were in critical condition," the source said.

The authorities arrested dozens of Kenana tribesmen, including three women. They were taken to the police station of Abu Jubeiha.

Sudan

Humanitarian Project Leader Arrested in East Darfur

The head of of a youth project to aid the poor in East Darfur's Adila and Abu Karinka was arrested in Adila town on… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.