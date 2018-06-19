Ghana: Two Armed Robbers Invade Church, Kill Woman

/

Two suspected armed robbers wearing face masks on Saturday dawn killed a woman, when they stormed the Macedonia Prayer Church in Ada Kasseh, during an All Night Service, and in what looked like a Hollywood movie, started firing guns sporadically.

This sent members of the church, who had met at the Kasseh Basic School for prayers, running helter shelter, and in the process one of the members a 48-year-old Megbenya Adzamade, was shot in the head, leading to her death.

Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, the Ada District Police Commander, Superintendent Timothy Dassah, said the robbers took away mobile phones and hand bags containing unspecified amount of money.

He said the case is still being investigated while the body has been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital mortuary for autopsy.