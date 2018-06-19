Ghana: Police Assault Pregnant Woman

The police allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old pregnant woman, locked her in cells and later sent her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), claiming she wanted to commit suicide.

Ama Agyemang, the victim, was said to have had a disagreement with her mother over the sale of her (victim) mobile handset.

Following the disagreement, two community police personnel went to Abrepo, in Kumasi, and arrested the victim and handed her over to the Sofoline Police Station, where she was locked up, amid beatings, leaving her with marks on her body.

Efforts by the Ghanaian Times to contact Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, failed as there was no response to her phone calls.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the incident took place on the evening of Friday, when the victim had the argument with her mother.

The two community police personnel were said to have arrested her and later released her.

But, the victim was said to have confronted a woman, she accused of causing her arrest, and the woman and her siblings, who are community police personnel and two other policemen beat her, took her to the police cells, and handcuffed one of her hands to the cells door.

Realising that she was weak, the police took her to the accident and emergency unit of the KATH claiming that she had wanted to commit suicide.

Checks by the Ghanaian Times at the KATH, indicated that medical checks revealed no signs of suicide, apart from marks of severe beatings, but the police source maintained that she wanted to commit suicide hence the decision to send her to the KATH.