19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protest Shuts Down Part of Cape Town's N2

Tagged:

Related Topics

The N2 before Mew Way towards Cape Town was closed after protesters placed a burning barricade on the road on Tuesday morning, resulting in the road being closed to traffic, the province's traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

"Tyres burning on freeway. Road closed direction Cape Town. SAPS on scene (sic)," said Africa in an urgent message to alert commuters.

The road was reopened shortly before 09:00, but by then traffic had gridlocked in the area.

The reason for the protest was not yet known.

Among those stuck was Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane, who was trying to race to the scene of a shooting at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton, where four people were injured.

He said that even the alternate routes set up for commuters were backed up and he was struggling to get out of Khayelitsha.

Omuramba Road southbound was closed between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way around the shooting incident, said Africa.

On Tuesday City of Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for safety JP Smith expressed concern over the effect protests and "land invasions" were having on regular law enforcement.

"This means fewer resources to police other priorities like crime prevention, by-law enforcement and illegal dumping and results in a disservice to the many communities who are deprived of an enforcement presence; not to mention the thousands of commuters and communities who are inconvenienced and put at risk by the often violent protests.

"The City continues to work closely with the South African Police Service and other role players to manage the situation. We hope that the multi-agency priority committee on protest action that has since been established will assist to further bolster our collective efforts."

In May, Smith said there had been a 73% spike in protests around Cape Town. There were 145 protests in the first four and a half months of 2018, compared with 84 during the same period in 2017.

Source: News24

South Africa

Quick-Thinking Driver Foils North West Cash-in-Transit Heist Attempt

An attempted cash-in-transit heist was foiled in Mooinooi in the North West on Monday night when the driver managed to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.