19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rassie Responds to Possible Final Newlands Test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that his side will treat Saturday's Test like any other, even if it is the last one played at Newlands.

Reports over the weekend suggested that this weekend's clash between the Boks and England in Cape Town could possibly be the last ever Test match played at the iconic South African venue.

According to Netwerk24, a formal announcement will be made before the match.

Erasmus, like most of South Africa, had only heard the news on Monday morning and he said that, if it was true, South Africa would lose a "lovely stadium".

"Having coached here and played here, it is a wonderful stadium," Erasmus told media at his Monday press conference in Cape Town.

"It's beautiful and everybody knows how we feel about tradition in South Africa."

"I'm not sure if it's true or what the reasoning behind it is, but Newlands is special and we'll enjoy the occasion either way whether it is the last one or not.

"I can't really comment because I don't know the details, but it's a lovely stadium to play at."

Saturday's match will be the 55th Test that Newlands has hosted since the first one back in 1891.

Erasmus knows the stadium better than most, having coached at the Stormers franchise between 2008 and 2012.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

