Uganda: First Primary School Excitestisai Island

Kumi — Residents of Tisai Island in Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District are excited after the establishment of the long-awaited primary school in the area.

Tisai Island Primary School, is the first and only school at the island with a population of 5,000 people.

The school brings to an end years of suffering where pupils had to sail to the mainland to access education.

It has been a common sight for inhabitants of Tisai Island crossing with their children on dugout boats every morning to Ongino and back in the evening.

Tisai Island Primary school is a brain child of Church of Uganda, a Kumi Diocese project in partnership with Mustard Seed Project Uganda, a non-governmental organisation. It is a three classroom block.

Rev Charles Okunya, the Kumi diocesan education officer, on Sunday said the project is timely since the inhabitants had suffered enough. "A lot needs to be done to enable residents have access to clean and safe water and a better health system," he said.

Rev Okunya said the school, which started this year, has an enrolment of 342 pupils who are under the care of seven volunteering teachers from the community

"This is a step towards the right direction. The school should have been established some time back but the cost of transporting materials across the marshy waters was too expensive. Every single trip costs Shs900,000," he explained.

He said each classroom block cost about Shs60m.

Rev Okunya said many children living in Tisai have lost an opportunity to learn how to read and write and in most cases have been married off to illiterates.

He revealed that the plan is to make the school both elementary and a skills impacting centre, where pupils are also taught how to cultivate vegetables, which they can replicate in their families.

Ms Irene Akion, a mother of five, said they no longer worry about transporting their children through the marshes infested with crocodiles.

"I had lost hope, all I had in mind was if my three girls turned 18, I would marry them off to any willing man, but now they can soldier on with their education," she said.

Ms Akion said initially the children were travelling 4kms to access education and clean water.

"With this school, there is reason to celebrate. What is left is a health centre, which Church of Uganda under Kumi Diocese has promised to construct," she said.The nearest schools after crossing from Tisai are Atorom Primary School and Oserai Primary School which are eight and 10 kilometres away respectively.

Mr Francis Osujo, another parent, said Tisai Island Primary School will help deal with cases of dropouts as it is very accessible.

He, however, called upon government to intervene by constructing a fully equipped health centre to save lives.

"They only come here to deliver ballot boxes during elections. When it comes to delivering services, they claim the place can't be accessed," he said.

The LC II chairperson of Tisai parish, Mr Patrick Ocen, said parents are now able to save money on transporting their children using boats.

"While I appreciate the donor and Church of Uganda, for the efforts, I thank the media for highlighting our plight. Without media efforts, no person would have known about our suffering," he said.