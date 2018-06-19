Uganda: Kayihura's Wife Disowns Rival Lawyers

Kampala — The wife to jailed former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has disowned lawyers Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng and said neither the family nor her husband has ever instructed them to represent him.

Ms Angella Kayihura said the lawyers who were instructed to represent her husband are Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA). The law firm is headed by former Solicitor General Peter Kabatsi.

"This is to inform the general public that neither Gen Kale Kayihura nor any member of his family has met, talked to or instructed Mr Evans Ochieng or Mr Caleb Alaka or their law firms to represent Gen Kayihura as alleged in the media," reads a statement issued by KAA yesterday but bearing a signature attributed to Ms Kayihura.

Ms Kayihura also emphasised that she had not instructed any other lawyer to file any application of any kind in court regarding her husband's case.

"Gen Kayihura's and our only lawyers are Kampala Associated Advocates. Gen Kayihura's lawyers and his family have to date had unfettered access to him. To date, neither Gen Kayihura nor any member of his family has instructed any lawyer to file any application in any court for any purpose," the statement further reads.

In an earlier interview with Daily Monitor on Sunday, Mr Alaka and Mr Ochieng said they had met Gen Kayihura in jail at Makindye Military Barracks where he instructed them to represent him.

Gen Kayihura has been detained at Makindye barracks since his arrest by the military on June 13.

Mr Alaka and Mr Ochieng had said they would file a habeas corpus application to have the former IGP produced in court if he was not charged in court yesterday.

They argued that this would have violated the 48-hour constitutional limit for a suspect to be in jail without a charge.

A habeas corpus application is made in court seeking orders to compel authorities to produce a suspect who is deemed to be detained unlawfully. "Statements to that effect are false and should be ignored. Any queries regarding this matter should be addressed to Kampala Associated Advocates," Ms Kayihura stated.

Efforts to reach Mr Alaka or Mr Ochieng were futile.

Mr Alaka's known cellular telephone number was unavailable while Mr Ochieng did not pick our repeated calls to his number. He did not return our calls either.

Gen Kayihura was arrested by the military under the command of Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi at his country home in Kashagama in Lyantonde District last week.

He was flown in a military chopper to army headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, for interrogation.