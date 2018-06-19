South Africa: Kiwi Ref for Final Springboks v England Test

New Zealand's Glen Jackson will referee Saturday's final Test between the Springboks and England at Newlands (17:05 kick-off).

Jackson will be assisted by his countryman Ben O'Keeffe and Frenchman Romain Poite , with Simon McDowell from Ireland the television match official (TMO).

O'Keeffe refereed the first Test between the nations in Johannesburg, while Poite was in charge of last Saturday's encounter in Bloemfontein.

McDowell was appointed as TMO for all three Tests.

The Springboks have an unassailable 2-0 series lead heading into this weekend's encounter, which is believed to be the final Test ever played at Newlands.

The WP Rugby Union is expected to announce a move to Cape Town Stadium.

Source: Sport24