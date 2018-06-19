18 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in South Sudan and the US have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

The Eritrean community members in Juba, South Sudan commemorated the Martyrs Day with activities depicting the progress of the national development endeavors and the heroic feat demonstrated by the fallen heroes. The event was attended by more than two thousand nationals accompanied with marching band.

Indicating that the Eritrean independence has unique meaning for the Eritrean people paid heavy human and material sacrifice for its realization, the Eritrean Ambassador to the South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael said that 20 June, Martyrs Day, is a reminder in which the Eritrean people renew pledge to live up to the martyrs expectations.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community, Mr. Habtom Zeray pointed out that supporting the families of the fallen heroes is the responsibility if every citizen.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Denver, Colorado, commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in San-Jose, California, commemorated the Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

Eritrea

Resolving the Ethiopia-Eritrea Border - What Actually Needs to Be Done?

Ethiopia has broken the stalemate, but several practical and political challenges remain. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.