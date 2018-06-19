Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorations

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in South Sudan and the US have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

The Eritrean community members in Juba, South Sudan commemorated the Martyrs Day with activities depicting the progress of the national development endeavors and the heroic feat demonstrated by the fallen heroes. The event was attended by more than two thousand nationals accompanied with marching band.

Indicating that the Eritrean independence has unique meaning for the Eritrean people paid heavy human and material sacrifice for its realization, the Eritrean Ambassador to the South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael said that 20 June, Martyrs Day, is a reminder in which the Eritrean people renew pledge to live up to the martyrs expectations.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community, Mr. Habtom Zeray pointed out that supporting the families of the fallen heroes is the responsibility if every citizen.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in Denver, Colorado, commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in San-Jose, California, commemorated the Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.