Africa: Another African Team Bites the Dust

Volgograd — ANOTHER African nation suffered a last minute defeat of injury time when England narrowly dismissed Tunisia 2-1 in a tightly contested World Cup match at Volgograd on Monday night.

To date, four out of five African teams lost their opening matches casting doubt of their pedigree in this magnitude of the competition. The continent's pride now lies with Senegal when they play Poland on Tuesday at Otkrytie Arena in the capital Moscow.

Kickoff is at 17h00.

But credit goes to England captain Harry Kane, who scored a brace to silence the north Africans, who had anticipated a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi equalised for the north Africans through penalty spot kick, but Kane grabbed the winner for England in injury time.