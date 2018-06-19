South Africa: Motlanthe's Drakensberg Conference Shows the Way Forward

analysis

Over the weekend, a collection of what you could call the nation's great and good found themselves in the freezing Drakensberg, to debate the way forward for South Africa, hosted by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation. To sum up the stated aim would be to suggest that after the destruction and mess of the last 10 years or so, it is time to try to work out what route we pick from here. It is not an easy task, the problems are immense, and as fundamental as asking whether people believe the state is actually legitimate.

But, there are some small rays of hope on the horizon. Perhaps the greatest sign of that hope is the simple confirmation of the fact that it is time to talk about governance again. It is easy to be depressed at our situation these days. The weekend's load shedding, which was possibly caused by the willful sabotage of infrastructure at Eskom, which in turn had offered workers a zero percent increase precisely because of the deliberate looting of the parastatal, is an indication of how big the problems are and how deep the...