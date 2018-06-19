South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Message of Support At Funeral of Queen Mother of Amampondo Asenyandeni

press release

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered the national government message of support and condolence at the funeral of the Queen Mother Fikelephi Bongolethu Ndamase of AmaMpondo AseNyandeni today, which was attended by dignitaries from government, political parties, traditional leaders and South African royal houses.

The minister was representing the national government on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa who had declared a special provincial funeral for the Queen Mother who passed away on 7 June 2018.

Minister Mkhize acknowledged the role that the Queen Mother played in developing the community of amaMpondo during her 11 years as a regent where she partnered with government to implement various community development projects.

He said the leadership role she played, as a traditional leader of her community, should provide a source of encouragement for all women leaders not to be apologetic when taking up leadership roles. The Queen Mother was known for her steadfast views and advocacy for royal women to participate in the process of identifying successors of traditional leaders.

Minister Zweli Mkhize further called on traditional leaders and other stakeholders to join CoGTA in advocating for the agrarian revolution in the country to fight rural poverty and encourage rural communities to use land efficiently for agricultural purposes in honour of the Queen Mother.

"The Department of Traditional Affairs is coordinating all relevant government departments to actively participate in the Agrarian Revolution programme which will be driven at the district level to ensure that socio-economic development is realised and people's lives are improved," said Minister Mkhize.

Minister Mkhize said this was to ensure viable rural economy to reduce the urbanisation phenomenon which is on a sharp rise and creating many challenges in the urban areas.

Meanwhile, the minister said COGTA was working hard to strengthen the institutions of traditional leaders and ensure that they are capacitated to lead, empower and develop their communities.

"We have tabled three pieces of legislation in Parliament dealing with the institution of traditional leadership: Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill, 2017; Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill, 2015; and Customary Initiation Bill, 2018," said Minister.

The Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill, 2017 seeks to ensure that structures of traditional leaders are established without waiting for a comprehensive Traditional leadership and KhoiSan Bill.

The Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill, 2015 brings together the National House of Traditional Leaders as well as the traditional leadership governance into one Bill. It also sets up processes to recognise the Khoi, San, Griqua and Nama communities and their traditional authorities while criminalising any person who portrays themselves as a traditional leader of whatever level without being identified by the royal family and recognised by government.

The Customary Initiation Bill, 2018 seeks to monitor initiation from national down to local levels. It ensures that all relevant stakeholders are properly involved in the initiation practice and criminalises any act that is against the law.

Issued by: Department of Traditional Affairs