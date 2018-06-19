Uganda: Army Summons Mbarara Police Boss

Mbarara — The Mbarara District police commander, Mr Jaffar Magyezi, was yesterday picked by the army and taken to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters in Kampala for interrogation on unknown issues.

The spokesperson of the army Second Division in Mbarara, Lt Geoffrey Sande, confirmed that Mr Magyezi was summoned to CMI but declined to give further details.

Lt Sande said Mr Magyezi would be back after resolving the issues with "those who summoned him".

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, confirmed the summons but gave a contrary account on where Mr Magyezi was taken.

He said the Superintendent of Police was summoned by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martins Okoth-Ochola.

"He was summoned to Kampala by the IGP. They called a security meeting at the Second Division headquarters (in Mbarara) between 10am and 11am. That is when he was informed of the summons. Transport was availed to take him," Mr Kasasira told Daily Monitor.

However, he did not explain why Mr Magyezi would be informed of the IGP summons in a military barracks instead of a police station or base.

The police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, last evening said he was not aware of the summons to Mr Magyezi, lending credence that the latter was not summoned by the IGP.

"I am going to verify the authenticity of the information and probably call back," he said, but he did not call back by press time.

Security sources, however, said Mr Magyezi was summoned for interrogation on issues related to the arrest of his former boss and former IGP Kale Kayihura who is now in military detention at Makindye army barracks in Kampala.

Mr Magyezi served as OC Station in Mbarara before he was elevated to acting District Police Commander in 2014 and confirmed in that position in 2015.