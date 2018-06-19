18 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Did Not Authorize Use of Fire Arms - IGP

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Foroyaa
Police open fire on protesters on Gambia

The Inspector General of Police has issued a press release indicating that his office did not authorize the use of fire arms on protestors in Faraba Banta and has promised to investigate the circumstance leading to the incident. The full text of the release is as follows:

The Office of The Inspector General of Police wishes to bring to the attention of the General Public that in the early hours of 18th June 2018, residents of Faraba Banta and personnel of The Gambia Police Force were involved in a clash that led to the regrettable death of Bakary Kujabi and Ismaila Bah and injury to several others.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to make it clear that it did not authorize the use of fire arms and will investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to express sincere condolences to the bereaved families and promise that appropriate action will be taken.

The community of Faraba Banta is hereby urged to keep the peace, be law abiding and refrain from violence while investigations are launched.

More on This

President Barrow Regrets Loss of Lives in Faraba, Suspends All Mining Activities

State House, Banjul, 18th June 2018 - The President is deeply saddened by reports of clashes in Faraba which led to loss… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.