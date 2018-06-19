Gambia: President Barrow Regrets the Loss of Lives in Faraba, Suspends All Mining Activities

Photo: Foroyaa

Police open fire on protesters on Gambia

press release

The President is deeply saddened by reports of clashes in Faraba which led to loss of lives. Out of extreme concern and regard for justice and accountability, the President summoned the high command of the relevant security service and instructed thorough investigation into the matter as quickly as possible.

He has been informed that Bakary Kujabi and Ismaila Bah lost their lives while Sulayman Jammeh, Sainey Sonko, Amadou Nyang, Sir Dawda Daffeh, Bubacarr Darboe Mariama Bah, Abdoulie Jobe and Alhajie Camara were wounded. Additionally, three Police Intervention Unit officers: Modou Dem, Alieu Camara and Momodou Jallow also sustained injuries.

The President regrets such unfortunate incident leading to loss of lives taking into account how far we have come as a nation in fostering democracy and respect for the rule of law.

President Barrow calls for calm and restraint while fact finding is underway to ensure the necessary action is taken. Three Police officers involved in the shooting are currently under the custody of the police and one is at the Intensive Care Unit at the Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

A directive has been given to suspend all mining activities until further notice.