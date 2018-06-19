Egypt: International Badminton Open - Egypt Emerges Champions

The 2018 edition of the competition ended in Yaounde on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Egypt are the winners of the second edition of the International Badminton Open that ended at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports complex on Sunday June 17, 2018. Organised by the Cameroon Badminton Federation in collaboration with the Badminton Confederation of Africa the competition brought together the best badminton players from Europe, Asia, America and Africa.

As early 12:00 noon hundreds of Yaounde inhabitants thronged the venue to watch the finals of the competition that kicked off on June 14, 2018. It was an opportunity for Yaounde inhabitants to discover new technics in Badminton and for other young Cameroonians to develop interest in the sport.

The athletes competed in the singles, doubles and mixed categories. In the women's singles Hadia Hosny beat fellow compatriot from Egypt, Doha Hany 2-1 sets. In the men's doubles the pair Matthias Pedersen (Denmark) and Jonathan Persson (Germany) beat Shouvik Ghosh (India) and Ratikanta Saha (India) 2-0 sets.

In the women's doubles Doha Hanny (Egypt) and Hadia Hosny (Egypt) out played Louise Lisane Mbas (Cameron) and Stella Joel Ngadjui (Cameroon) 2-0 sets. In the men's singles, Luis Ramon Garrido (Mexico) beat Adam Mendrek (Czech Republic) 2-0 sets. In the mixed doubles competition, Adham Hatem (Egypt) and Doha Hany (Egypt) beat Ahmed Salah (Egypt) and Hadia Hosny (Egypt) 2-1 sets.

The President of the Cameroon Badminton Federation, Odette Engoulou expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes and the massive turnout of the public throughout the competition.

She said the Cameroonian athletes did not make it to the finals because the level of the competition this year was higher as compared to that of last year. She said Cameroon however had one silver medal.