Cameroon: 'Ward Zee' - Where Is the Baby!

Photo: Delphin Itambi

The Premiere of Ward Zee

The movie, about a desperate mother looking for her baby in a hospital ward will be première on June 23, 2018 in Buea.

The young determined film producer, writer and director Delphine Itambi is about to grace the film industry of Cameroon with her new movie titled "Ward Zee". The film is about a young woman Charlotte Gobin, who plays the role of Page Asanji as she fights for her life and that of her missing son when she wakes up from the strangest of places without a baby she supposedly put to birth two days earlier in Ward Zee of a certain hospital. In the suspense packed movie, viewers will watch how every trace of Page ever being pregnant or having had a baby are non-existent. Her husband and maid have disappeared into thin air and everyone she comes across who seem to believe her seemingly delusional story is a target. Page and her team of a curious neighbor, a police officer, an ex-lover and a come-back sister are bent on unfolding the mystery behind the disappearance of the baby. But how will their mission be possible, when not even the baby's mother can remember the story surrounding her baby. The producer of the film sought to know if this wild ghost chase with a woman who may possibly have buried her own son or is someone bent on making her forget? Delphine Itambi through her movie feels the need to give a voice to women who have unjustly lost their children in some hospitals in Cameroon. "Some of these kids at times are kidnapped. Other times, healthy babies are exchanged with those with defects. Rarely is the truth known. The mothers undergo trauma and sometimes find themselves at the point of insanity." Delphine laments. Through the movie which was shot in the town of Buea, South West Region, some prominent local artists and actresses have transmitted the need for better security as well as the implementation of rules aimed at fighting against baby trafficking and exchange in hospitals.