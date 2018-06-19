Cameroon: North West - Measures Stepped Up to Face Security Challenges

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique inspires the population to stay calm and collaborate with security forces for return to normalcy.

"The security situation of the North West region is under control with security forces on the alert. They continue to keep watch in their mission to protect people and property and I appeal for the collaboration of the population for a quick return to normalcy. There is relative calm but for some hot spots, especially in the hinterlands and security measures have been drafted to handle the situation".

That is how North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique summed up the situation that reigns in the region after a Special Security meeting in Bamenda on June 13, 2018.

The in - camera session assembled all the seven Senior Divisional Officers (SDO's) of the region and hierarchy of the Security and Defense forces in the backdrop of the socio-political crisis that continues to rock the region with the results being open confrontations between armed groups and regular security forces, burning homes and business houses, killing civilians and security forces, kidnapping and featuring threats that spread fear.

The overall situation does not help matters with people escaping into some far away bushes and villages yet to be fully involved in the crisis. Business activities have been reduced to virtually naught with ghost town calls.

Night curfews instituted to give Security forces greater visibility in protecting people and property equally attracts blame for killing business activities in the night.

It is suspected that these issues featured prominently on the agenda of the special security meeting which dropped curtains with Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique urging the population to stay calm because the government continues to seek solutions to concerns raised since the crisis started some two years ago.

He hailed Security forces for rising to expectation in the process of protecting people and property . In the recent past, the Governor has stressed the need for professionalism and discipline in the process of protecting people and property by security forces.