Cameroon: Decentralisation - Minister Inaugurates Eseka City Hall

The magnificent complex comprises of the main block and an annex conference hall.

The over 55,000 inhabitants of the Eseka Council area in Nyong et Kelle Division of the Centre Region since June 16, 2018 are enjoying and using their magnificent city hall which the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam officially inaugurated.

The complex which the Mayor of Eseka Council, Jean René Libog Li Lim Bayiha said occupies a surface area of 10,000 metres square is financed by the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) to the tune of FCFA 445, 000,000.

At the time of the inauguration, officials of the construction company, Ets Bethanie said work has been executed to the tune of 90 per cent and the Council Mayor in his welcome address corroborated that so far FCFA 412,488,000,000 had been used.

The Director General of FEICOM, Philippe Camille Akoa announced during the inauguration ceremony that the institution was putting at the disposal of the Eseka Council an additional FCFA 109 million to equip the city hall, fit it and carry out other works in its surroundings. The futuristic city hall has key features such as the mayor's cabinet, library, archives and computer room, hall for council sessions, banquet hall, 24 offices, toilets and an annex polyvalent conference hall.

Minister Elanga Obam in his address said that as the pioneer Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, he was in Eseka to celebrate the policy of decentralisation that was already bearing fruits. President Paul Biya, he further said, is bent on accelerating the decentralisation process that is focused on boosting local development.

He said the transfer of powers and corresponding resources by the central government to local authorities was effective. Mr Elanga Obam told the people of Nyong et Kelle Division that he was equally in Eseka, their divisional headquarters to celebrate the rich and dense history of the area, urging the present generation to draw from the history to build the division.

He equally enjoined the local population to be confident in the institutions of the Republic incarnated by President Paul Biya for them to realise more development projects.