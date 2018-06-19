Namibia: Union Wants a Reshuffle At Nampower

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) has told NamPower to reshuffle its human resources department in two months after complaints in the manner in which officials were being employed at the power utility.

This is contained in a letter MUN chairperson Epson Nakale wrote to NamPower's human resources manager Johan Knoetze on 23 May this year.

The union claims that inconsistencies in the filling of positions, especially at Ruacana, have contributed to the conflict within the organisation.

"In respect of deliberating on employees' interests, our office has come across several issues from the HR section," said Nakale.

According to the letter, issues such as nepotism, favoritism and undercover work within the HR department at NamPower were questionable.

"Most of our members under the sole bargaining agent are at war today because of the lack of transparency, corruption and inconsistencies within the human resources business unit," Nakale said.

He added that the union was tasked by its disgruntled members to make recommendations to the state-owned enterprise's head office for rectification.

In another letter to Knoetze, on the same day, Nakale made reference to a meeting between the union and Sakaria Simon the regional organiser at the Ruacana branch, highlighting the misunderstandings between the branches of NamPower.

"During the deliberations in our meeting, the regional office agreed that the branches were working in parallel even though they are standing branches," read the letter.

According to the letter, the position of foreman at Ruacana was advertised, the short-listing was done, interviews were conducted and successful candidates were chosen.

"But before the successful candidates could be notified, a complaint was launched by the union to the human resources department, with the notion that candidates coming from Van Eck Power station should have been successful," read the letter.

"This was because they have a background in power station operations over the securities," said Nakale.

However, during the last round of interviews, the MUN representative from Ruacana informed the panel that they could not go ahead with interviews as members had pending feedback regarding concerns raised.

Contacted for comment, NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu confirmed receiving the letter from the union and said the issue will be investigated internally.

"Through internal procedures and as per the recognition agreement between NamPower and the union, the issue is being attended to, and this includes the soliciting of evidence to establish the allegations," said Haulofu.