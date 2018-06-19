19 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Union Wants a Reshuffle At Nampower

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Angela Kabozu

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) has told NamPower to reshuffle its human resources department in two months after complaints in the manner in which officials were being employed at the power utility.

This is contained in a letter MUN chairperson Epson Nakale wrote to NamPower's human resources manager Johan Knoetze on 23 May this year.

The union claims that inconsistencies in the filling of positions, especially at Ruacana, have contributed to the conflict within the organisation.

"In respect of deliberating on employees' interests, our office has come across several issues from the HR section," said Nakale.

According to the letter, issues such as nepotism, favoritism and undercover work within the HR department at NamPower were questionable.

"Most of our members under the sole bargaining agent are at war today because of the lack of transparency, corruption and inconsistencies within the human resources business unit," Nakale said.

He added that the union was tasked by its disgruntled members to make recommendations to the state-owned enterprise's head office for rectification.

In another letter to Knoetze, on the same day, Nakale made reference to a meeting between the union and Sakaria Simon the regional organiser at the Ruacana branch, highlighting the misunderstandings between the branches of NamPower.

"During the deliberations in our meeting, the regional office agreed that the branches were working in parallel even though they are standing branches," read the letter.

According to the letter, the position of foreman at Ruacana was advertised, the short-listing was done, interviews were conducted and successful candidates were chosen.

"But before the successful candidates could be notified, a complaint was launched by the union to the human resources department, with the notion that candidates coming from Van Eck Power station should have been successful," read the letter.

"This was because they have a background in power station operations over the securities," said Nakale.

However, during the last round of interviews, the MUN representative from Ruacana informed the panel that they could not go ahead with interviews as members had pending feedback regarding concerns raised.

Contacted for comment, NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu confirmed receiving the letter from the union and said the issue will be investigated internally.

"Through internal procedures and as per the recognition agreement between NamPower and the union, the issue is being attended to, and this includes the soliciting of evidence to establish the allegations," said Haulofu.

Namibia

Institute of Pathology Boss Suspended

The board of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) suspended its chief executive officer, Augustinus Katiti, on… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.