Five people vying for the position of chief electoral officer of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) were interviewed yesterday at the electoral offices in Windhoek.

Under the Electoral Act of 2014, the ECN is mandated to organise, direct, supervise, manage and control the conduct of elections and referenda in a free, fair, independent, credible, transparent and impartial manner. The interview, attended by less than 10 members of the public, took place in the afternoon. The interviews went on, despite objections on the grounds of experience regarding all candidates by registered voter Carola Engelbrecht.

The candidates, who want the chief electoral officer's position currently held by Paul Isaak, are Franco Cosmos, Amon Haimbangu, Theophilus Mujoro, Helmuth Naweseb and Moses Ndjarakana.

During the interviews, the candidates were asked similar questions by the commissioners, which consisted of chairperson Notemba Tjipueja and the five other commissioners Barney Karuuombe, Ulrich Freyer, Albertina Nangolo, Elsie Nghikembua and Pietie Husselmann. Some of the questions asked pertained to their qualifications, what reforms they would undertake at the ECN, what they think the strategic duties of the chief executive are, and what difficult situation they faced in their managerial positions. Haimbangu, who has experience in directing and leading teams, said the duties of the chief electoral officer is to have a strategic plan, be willing to organise their team, and dish out responsibilities.

He suggested that the country should move to using technology in voting, explaining that other countries are using online registration processes.

The aspirant added that the independence of the electoral commission involves operating impartially, treat stakeholders fairly, and be independent from political involvement. Ndjarakana, who has 10 years of managerial experience, said a chief executive has to be a planner, an organiser, leader and controller.

He suggested that the ECN should have a research unit at their offices that will add value to the entity.

Another candidate interviewed was Cosmos, who has a legal background and previously worked as a magistrate at Khorixas, where he said he brought improvements within six months of being appointed, with the assistance of his team.

He said his position as a magistrate taught him to be impartial, and not to judge any party.

Naweseb also said his legal background allows him to be objective and impartial. He believes the chief electoral officer should motivate, inspire and direct the staff to what is right. He believes in the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that he would not do anything that contravenes it as he will always protect the interests of the Constitution. The final candidate to be interviewed was Mujoro, who played a key role in the development of the biometric voting system. He said some reforms the ECN could undertake is to exploit opportunities to increase visibility, using platforms such as social media, as well as profile commissioners and the ECN itself. Tjipueja said the final process of the interviews will be completed within 30 days.