Nigeria: Buhari to Sign 2018 Budget Wednesday - Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 budget into law on Wednesday.

The confirmation was contained in a tweet by Aso Rock handle stating that Mr Buhari will sign the budget at 12 noon.

"President @MBuhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law tomorrow Wednesday June 20, 2018, at noon (12pm)," it said.

The Presidency also said Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold Wednesday.

Copies of the passed budget was sent to the Presidency through Mr Buhari's Senior Special Assistant (Senate), Ita Enang, on May 25.

The two chambers of the Assembly passed the budget estimates earlier on May 16, raising it by N500 billion six months after it was presented by Mr Buhari.