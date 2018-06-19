19 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Sign 2018 Budget Wednesday - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

The Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 budget into law on Wednesday.

The confirmation was contained in a tweet by Aso Rock handle stating that Mr Buhari will sign the budget at 12 noon.

"President @MBuhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law tomorrow Wednesday June 20, 2018, at noon (12pm)," it said.

The Presidency also said Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold Wednesday.

Copies of the passed budget was sent to the Presidency through Mr Buhari's Senior Special Assistant (Senate), Ita Enang, on May 25.

The two chambers of the Assembly passed the budget estimates earlier on May 16, raising it by N500 billion six months after it was presented by Mr Buhari.

Nigeria

Islamic State Sneaking Extremists From Syria Into Nigeria - Report

Leaders of Islamic State (IS) are sneaking battle-hardened extremists from Syria into Nigeria, UK Sun reported Monday,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.