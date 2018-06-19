18 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Polls - Journalists Assured of Safety

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Locadia Mavhudzi

Police have assured journalists of safety and security ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly implored Zimbabweans to exercise political tolerance and desist from any form of violence.

It is against this background that ZRP has pledged readiness to thwart violence.

"I rest assure you that as ZRP we will ensure that all electoral stakeholders will exercise their duties in a safe and violence free environment," said Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka, who was speaking on behalf of ZRP Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Election Reporting workshop in Gweru.

Supt Chishaka said the ZRP was mandated to maintain peace in the election season and beyond and they had capacitated all district commanders to assist the media in every way possible.

"Our engagement with the media is now on a higher level as we have engaged the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists to train our police in the training of trainers (TOT) course that is currently decentralising to all districts in the country," Supt Chishaka said.

He urged journalists to desist from peddling falsehoods and hate speech in their coverage of the pre-election, election and post-election periods.

"As you carry out your duties, we strongly urge you to desist from peddling falsehoods and hate speech as that creates a tense electoral environment," he said.

"That is not only unethical but fuels violence. Our Constitution Section 61 sub section 5, stipulates that freedom of media excludes incitements to violence."

Zimbabwe

UK Embassy Exposes MDC Alliance Lies

The United Kingdom embassy in Zimbabwe yesterday exposed lies by the MDC Alliance that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.