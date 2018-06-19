Zimbabwe: Polls - Journalists Assured of Safety

Police have assured journalists of safety and security ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly implored Zimbabweans to exercise political tolerance and desist from any form of violence.

It is against this background that ZRP has pledged readiness to thwart violence.

"I rest assure you that as ZRP we will ensure that all electoral stakeholders will exercise their duties in a safe and violence free environment," said Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka, who was speaking on behalf of ZRP Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Election Reporting workshop in Gweru.

Supt Chishaka said the ZRP was mandated to maintain peace in the election season and beyond and they had capacitated all district commanders to assist the media in every way possible.

"Our engagement with the media is now on a higher level as we have engaged the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists to train our police in the training of trainers (TOT) course that is currently decentralising to all districts in the country," Supt Chishaka said.

He urged journalists to desist from peddling falsehoods and hate speech in their coverage of the pre-election, election and post-election periods.

"As you carry out your duties, we strongly urge you to desist from peddling falsehoods and hate speech as that creates a tense electoral environment," he said.

"That is not only unethical but fuels violence. Our Constitution Section 61 sub section 5, stipulates that freedom of media excludes incitements to violence."