18 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Political Parties Hail Nomination Process

By Mash Central Bureau

POLITICAL parties in Mashonaland Central have expressed satisfaction over the Nomination Court which sat on Thursday last week, to approve candidates for the harmonised elections on July 30.

A total of 100 candidates from various political parties successfully filed their nomination papers to contest in the 18 National Assembly seats that are up for grabs in the province.

Zanu-PF fielded 19 candidates for the National Assembly seat after Minister of State for Mashonaland Provincial Affairs, Advocate Martin Dinha, who lost the Mazowe North primary election to Cde Campion Mugweni, had his papers accepted.

Cde Mugweni is also contesting on a Zanu-PF ticket for the seat.

In Guruve South, a Zanu-PF cadre, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa opted to stand as an independent candidate, bringing the total number of independent candidates in the province to 10.

Recently formed National Patriotic Front had 17 candidates successfully filing their nomination papers, among them former Zanu-PF national youth executive member, Mr Tongai Kasukuwere, who is eyeing the Bindura North seat.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, said the nomination court process went on well despite the ruling party having two candidates for Mazowe North constituency.

"As Zanu-PF party we successfully filed our papers at the Nomination Court and we are confident that we will win in the forthcoming elections," he said. "Our papers were prepared on time, hence we did not face any challenges during the process. On the Mazowe North debacle, I can only say that it was a party decision and the party has a right to make its own decision. I cannot divulge much on that one now."

Efforts to get a comment from Adv Dinha were futile as his phone was unreachable, while Cde Mugweni said he was confident that the party would consider him for the seat since he was resoundingly voted for by the people during the primary elections.

"I am not worried that the party has fielded the two of us," he said. "I am not challenging the decision though I know that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

"I won the primaries and I fulfil ZEC requirements for the National Assembly seat and I will wait for the final outcome."

Mr Mubaiwa, who was disqualified to contest in the Zanu-PF primary elections, said: "Yes, my papers were accepted by the Nomination Court and I am running as an independent."

Mr Dickson Mafios, who filed his papers for the Mt Darwin senatorial seat under the NPF banner, said they were ready for the elections.

Zimbabwe People First president, Mr Agrippa Mutambara, filed his papers for the Bindura North seat.

Zimbabwe

Read the original article on The Herald.

