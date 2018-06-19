Nigeria: Why We Cancelled Wednesday Cabinet Meeting - Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday explained that the weekly Wednesday Federal Executive Council, FEC, will not hold this week because of the just concluded Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Presidency also confirmed that the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N9.1 trillion will be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari by 12pm on Wednesday.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja explained that the FEC will not hold because the sallah holiday affected the preparation of the Council memoranda.

He statement for read, "President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law Wednesday at noon (12pm).

"Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

"This is due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays last Friday and yesterday, which affected preparation of Council memoranda."

The 2018 Appropriation Bill was transmitted to the Presidency about three weeks ago and it was expected that having been delayed for too long by the legislature, it was going to be treated expeditiously.

There has been always crisis between the executive and the legislature over the adjustment in the budget size as the executive expects that the figures in the budget proposal to be passed as submitted.

However, there has not been any explanation from the Presidency as the reason behind the present delay despite the increment from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion by the National Assembly.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (senate), Senator Ita Enang had recently told Vanguard that the hike in the figure was agreed upon by the executive and legislature due to the change in the global oil price.

It was gathered that the life span of the 2017 budget had expired and any further delay in signing the 2018 budget will lead to constitutional crisis