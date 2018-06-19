15 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Strong Kenya Shilling Hurting Exports to Tanzania, Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

A stronger shilling this year is making Kenyan exports to regional markets more expensive as peer currencies slide against the dollar.

The Kenyan shilling has gained two per cent against the dollar in the year to date in contrast with currencies of key trading partners, potentially hurting Kenyan exports by making them more expensive.

Domestic currencies of key trading partners have all depreciated to the greenback.

The Ugandan shilling has edged down by 3.6 per cent to the dollar since January, the Tanzanian shilling by 1.8 per cent, the Egyptian pound by 0.7 per cent and the Rwanda franc by 0.9 per cent.

A stronger shilling to the dollar relative to the currencies of trade partners hurt Kenya, given that the dollar is the preferred medium of exchange in international trade.

Diaspora inflows

Economists at Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) say that while the Kenyan shilling remains well supported by diaspora dollar inflows and the robust Central Bank of Kenya forex reserves, the Ugandan shilling has come under pressure from high demand for dollars by the private sector and the government, while the Tanzanian currency is being hit by low inflows from the key mining sector.

The later sector has been paralysed by government audit of historical operations of international mining companies.

"The Kenya shilling may still outperform our forecast in June given the increased inflows amid fairly subdued demand... the Tanzania shilling is expected to maintain its gradual depreciation towards 2300 levels as crucial hard currency flows from mining sector remain subdued," said CBA in its monthly economic report for June.

Uganda is Kenya's largest market in Africa.

Business Daily

Kenya

Suspects in Massive Corruption Scandal Freed on Bond

The High Court has freed all the suspects charged with the scandal at the National Youth Service, but with stringent… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.